Brad Pitt Is Coming to Netflix

Netflix may have just struck gold. The streaming platform announced yesterday that it will produce and distribute Brad Pitt's new film, War Machine.

The movie is a satirical comedy based on the bestseller The Operators: The Wild and Terrifying Inside Story of America's War in Afghanistan by the late journalist Michael Hastings and David Michôd is set to direct. This collaboration with Pitt, who will also produce, will be the biggest original feature film project Netflix has ever worked on.

"We are so excited to be a part of the inspiring commitment by Netflix to produce cutting-edge content and to deliver it to a global audience," Pitt said in a statement. The film will be available to stream through the platform, and in a limited number of theaters, sometime next year.

Netflix has found great success in producing original TV content with shows such as Orange Is the New Black, House of Cards, and the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, but hadn't made the leap into creating movies with Hollywood's top stars until this year. We'll be keeping a close eye on any developments—get more details here:

