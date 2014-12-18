Brad Pitt Turns 51! See His Life in Hair

Happy birthday, Brad Pitt! The three-time Oscar nominee and star of Fury turns 51 today. The actor and producer first stole our hearts in 1991, when he starred in his breakout film role in Thelma and Louise. Since then, the actor has demanded our attention for more than two decades, but for much more than just his smoldering good looks.

Following critically-acclaimed performances in Interview with a Vampire, 12 Monkeys, Fight Club, and later Mr. and Mrs. Smith, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and Moneyball, the actor has become one of the most renowned and highest-paid players in Hollywood—in addition to becoming one of our most-watched celebrities.

Earlier this year, the father of six married longtime partner Angelina Jolie in a intimate ceremony in Chateau Miraval, France. Apart from their respective acting careers, the pair are active humanitarians and philanthropists, having started the Jolie-Pitt Foundation in 2006.

In honor of his birthday, take a look back at Pitt through the years and watch him go from a handsome newcomer to Hollywood’s number one leading (and, of course, ever-so-handsome) man.

