Brad Pitt Wears Nothing but a Tee and Jeans, Makes Our Mouths Water

If a guy can make you do a double-take while dressed in jeans and a T-shirt, he’s got it going on. There's just something about the way the tee clings. A pec here, a veiny bicep there. Maybe a bit of dad bod peeking through.

Such is the case with Brad Pitt. Yes, Brad Pitt and all things hunky are synonymous. However, the actor looked impressively charming Thursday in Los Angeles, when he did nothing but step outside holding a cup of iced coffee. First of all, this guy is 53. So let that settle in. Age is nothing but a number, but this dude looks to be about 34.

4CRNS / WCP / BACKGRID

Back to our main point: He wore a loose-fitting scoop-neck blue tee that, thanks to the wind, gave us a glimpse of his beefy torso. His half-tuck shows he cares about style. The jeans? They were kind of low-rise and reminded us of the early 2000s, but man did they look great on him. Those boots screamed, “I’m 53 and I’ll wear these boots for the rest of time,” and the glasses were just plain classic.

As for his other great accessory? That salt and pepper beard. Let’s not forget to take note of the way he closes the door behind him. So much confidence. So much chutzpah!

You’ve still got it, Brad.