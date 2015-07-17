Brad Pitt Has a New Tattoo That References Angelina Jolie and the Kids

Both Angelina Jolie and her husband Brad Pitt are no strangers to tattoos, and we've often seen Jolie's ink on the red carpet and glimpsed Pitt's markings when he has worn short sleeves. Well, today the actor stepped out in Glendale, Calif., and unveiled a new design that appears to honor his wife and their children.

The 51-year-old father's forearm features a tattoo of two thin perpendicularly crossed black lines and letters (above). The longer line stretches from his wrist to his elbow and on one side of it is the capital A (perhaps for Jolie's first name). The other side shows what looks to be the initials of the six children's first names: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Shiloh, and Knox.

The dotting dad has been traveling around the world with his wife as of late and the beautiful couple recently sat down with Prince William and Kate Middleton for a cup of tea. The two lovebirds officially married last year, and it's clear to see that their love is as enduring as Pitt's sweet tattoo.

