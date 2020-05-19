Brad Pitt Surprised Graduates From His Missouri Hometown
"Brad here from quarantine" came to save the day.
Graduation season may look a little different this year, but students at Missouri State University still got a special tribute, even if they didn't get the ceremony they anticipated — all thanks to Brad Pitt himself.
The actor recorded a surprise message for graduates from the university, which is located in his hometown of Springfield, Missouri. On Monday evening, the university tweeted a video from Pitt, writing, "We have one more surprise for our #BearGrads: A special message from one of Springfield's own. Thanks, Brad."
In the video, Pitt can be seen wearing a green shirt, his hair grown out long, telling students, "Hi everyone, Brad here from quarantine with a shout out to the graduating class of Missouri State University!"
""It must be very strange doing this in these trying times, but no, we're rooting for you," he said. "Our money's on you to make this world a better place. And we wish you all the best in your future endeavors. You did it, you made it! Enjoy, congrats again, and think big!"
Due to concerns around the coronavirus, Missouri State University (along with most other colleges across the nation) has opted to go without a traditional graduation ceremony for the spring, postponing commencement until the fall. In lieu of a celebration, however, getting a special surprise from "Brad here from quarantine" feels like a sweet consolation.
Pitt has been keeping busy during self-isolation — he recently made an appearance on Saturday Night Live as Dr. Anthony Fauci (a performance lauded by the doctor himself), and even brushed up his weather reporting skills for John Kraskinski's web series.