A Straight Pride Parade Is Using Brad Pitt as a Mascot — And He's Not Happy About It

A Boston Straight Pride parade could be down an unofficial mascot. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a group called Super Happy Fun America is planning a Straight Pride parade and used Brad Pitt as the face of the event — all without his permission.

"Congratulations to Mr. Pitt for being the face of this important civil rights movement," Super Happy Fun America's site reads. The group claims to be "on behalf of the straight community." It applied for a permit to host Straight Pride festivities in Boston during the month of June, which is traditionally when the city hosts its Pride Week.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for J/P HRO Gala

RELATED: Brad Pitt Thought Starring in a Movie with Girlfriend Juliette Lewis Would Be Like a Vacation

A source close to Pitt told THR that the group "must stop using his name and likeness for their purposes." Super Happy Fun America grabbed headlines when it filed a discrimination complaint against the city of Boston. John Hugo, one of the Straight Pride Parade's organizers, told the Washington Post that he and other members of the group feel like an "oppressed majority."

"We want tolerance and we want tolerance for everybody — not just the LGBTQ community," Hugo told the newspaper. He and his fellow organizers also want to add an "S" for "straight," to the acronym LGBTQ. According to the a Facebook page connected to the event, a parade could be happening on August 31.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh told the Post that Pride Week is an important event for Boston, but he didn't mention the Straight Pride parade or the controversy surrounding it specifically. Massachusetts was the first U.S. state to legalize same-sex marriage back in 2004, so Boston has a special place in LGBTQ history.

RELATED: Emilia Clarke's Embarrassing Encounter with Brad Pitt Involved a Horse Heart and $120,000

"Every year, Boston hosts our annual Pride Week, where our city comes together to celebrate the diversity, strength, and acceptance of our LGBTQ community. This is a special week that represents Boston’s values of love and inclusion, which are unwavering," he said. "I encourage everyone to join us in celebration this Saturday for the Pride Parade and in the fight for progress and equality for all."

InStyle has reached out to Pitt for more information.