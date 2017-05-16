Brad Pitt on "Keeping the Ship Afloat" for the Kids After His Angelina Jolie Split

Brad Pitt isn't denying the fact that the past year has been a hard one, but he says he's determined to emerge from the wreckage of his high-profile split from Angelina Jolie a better man—for himself and the couple's six children.

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Pitt opened up about everything from his struggle with his ego to his relationship with his kids.

"I've got no secrets. I've got nothing to hide," the War Machine star said. "We're human and I find the human condition very interesting. If we're not talking about it, then we're not getting better."

VIDEO: Brad Pitt Makes His First Post-Split Red Carpet Appearance

The 53-year-old actor added that he's spending his time now "keeping the ship afloat" and "figuring out the new configuration of our family." ''Kids are everything," he said. "Kids are your life. They're taking all the focus, as they should anyway."

And somehow, he has managed to find the bright side. "I'm not suicidal or something," Pitt said, laughing. "There's still much beauty in the world and a lot of love. And a lot of love to be given. It's all right. It's just life."

RELATED: Brad Pitt Knows It's Jarring for His Kids to Have "Their Family Ripped Apart"

War Machine premieres on Netflix May 26.