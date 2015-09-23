Brad Pitt and Ryan Gosling Are Virtually Unrecognizable in the Trailer for The Big Short

The first trailer for The Big Short was just released, and if the movie's all-star lineup isn't enough to get you excited, the two-and-a-half-minute peek at the plot line sure will. Starring Brad Pitt, Ryan Gosling, Christian Bale, and Steve Carell—all of whom look almost unrecognizable in their roles—The Big Short takes place in 2005 and follows the crash of the housing market and the ensuing financial crisis.

The phrases "Experience the incredible story," "So shocking," "So powerful," "So unbelievable," "And it's true," flash on the screen in between shots from the film. The Big Short is based on the book of the same name by Michael Lewis, whose past two novels that were turned into movies—The Blind Side and Moneyball—were both nominated for a best picture Oscar. Safe to say we know what we'll be doing come Christmas Day, when the movie hits theaters. Watch the trailer below.

