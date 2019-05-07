Brad Pitt Just Responded to Rumors That He's Getting Back Together with Jennifer Aniston

Ever since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shockingly split up nearly three years ago, rumors have swirled that he and Jennifer Aniston might get back together — gossip that was mostly fueled by Brad-Jen 'shippers and not by any actual evidence, save for his attendance at her 50th birthday party.

Now, the man himself has responded to the rumors. In a video from last Friday, obtained by Entertainment Tonight, a paparazzo can be heard asking Pitt, "I gotta ask you, everyone wants to know, are you and Jen getting back?"

Pitt simply laughed off the question, responding, "Oh my god."

Pitt and Jolie separated in 2016, but weren't legally single until earlier this year. Aniston, meanwhile, split from husband Justin Theroux last year, though the two seem to still be on friendly terms. When Pitt showed up at Aniston's birthday party in February, his appearance ignited more rumors that Hollywood's early aughts golden couple might be rekindling their relationship. At the time, though, a source told E! News, "It was a social evening with a lot of people who have been a part of her life. They definitely aren't dating or on that path. They are friendly, but that's it."

Judging by his response to the rumors, it sounds like that hasn't changed.