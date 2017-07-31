Brad Pitt's Newest Project Already Has a Massive Fanbase

In the biggest book-to-film news since the HBO’s acquisition of Big Little Lies, Starz has officially signed on to host the serial adaptation of 2016 bestseller Sweetbitter.

Stephanie Danler’s debut novel has remained a fan favorite since its release, and rumors of an adaptation have swirled since early reviews.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sweetbitter ($11; amazon.com) will be presented as a half-hour drama, written in part by Danler and Stuart Zicherman (The Affair), and produced by Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B.

With the Big Little Lies parallels already drawn, does this make Brad Pitt the next Reese Witherspoon? Will he recruit all his famous friends and former co-stars for the series? There isn’t really an obvious role for George Clooney in the grimy, restaurant-set drama, but we’re confident Brad can muster some creative license.

We can’t wait to see this riveting bestseller make its way to the screen.