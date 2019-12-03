Brad Pitt Opened Up About Valuing His Past "Missteps"

Brad Pitt is opening up about his past "missteps," and how he's grown from them.

In a conversation with Anthony Hopkins for Interview magazine published on Monday, Pitt discussed "wrestling with the blame" he's put on himself for past mistakes, telling Hopkins, "I’m realizing, as a real act of forgiveness for myself for all the choices that I’ve made that I’m not proud of, that I value those missteps, because they led to some wisdom, which led to something else. You can’t have one without the other. I see it as something I’m just now getting my arms around at this time in my life. But I certainly don’t feel like I can take credit for any of it."

He also discussed his struggles with sobriety, which were brought up when Hopkins mentioned, "I’ve read you had a struggle with booze and all that."

"Well, I just saw it as a disservice to myself, as an escape," Pitt replied.

Pitt has slowly been opening up about his sobriety in the wake of his split from Angelina Jolie. In an interview with New York Times in September, he revealed that he spent a year-and-a-half in Alcoholics Anonymous. "I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privileges," he said at the time. "You had all these men sitting around being open and honest in a way I have never heard. It was this safe space where there was little judgment, and therefore little judgment of yourself. It was actually really freeing just to expose the ugly sides of yourself. There’s great value in that."

He and Hopkins, who has been sober for almost 45 years, also discussed the importance of moving on after mistakes.

"I think we’re living in a time where we’re extremely judgmental and quick to treat people as disposable. We’ve always placed great importance on the mistake," Pitt said. "But the next move, what you do after the mistake, is what really defines a person. We’re all going to make mistakes. But what is that next step? We don’t, as a culture, seem to stick around to see what that person’s next step is. And that’s the part I find so much more invigorating and interesting."