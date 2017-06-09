Brad Pitt Arrived at the Okja Premiere Looking Better Than Ever

Hey Brad, heyyy.

It’s well established that Hollywood heartthrob and show biz multi-hyphenate Brad Pitt has endured a strange year. Not only has he gone through a very public divorce and custody battle, but he has also recently experienced the death of a good friend, Soundgarden rocker Chris Cornell.

Despite the hardships, Brad isn't letting them eclipse the positives. On Thursday the Oscar winner made a surprise appearance at the New York City premiere of the Netflix film Okja, which he helped produce, and we must say, he looks better than ever!

Clad in a gray Salvatore Ferragamo suit and sleek brown dress shoes, the actor posed on the red carpet like an old pro (which he is, of course).

And he wasn’t the only star tearing it up at the premiere. The film’s leading ladies, Lily Collins and Tilda Swinton, arrived at the event looking glam as possible. Collins, in an intricate embellished Valentino gown and a vampy lip, and Swinton in an ethereal Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown with a red heart patch affixed to the chest, a flash of fuchsia lipstick offsetting the dress’s neutral tone.

Oh, and here's more Brad, because why not?

A-plus, Okja cast and crew. A-plus.