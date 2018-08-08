What Is Brad Pitt's Net Worth?

Many consider Brad Pitt to be one of the GOAT of acting, so naturally, that reflects in his bank account. The man has done well for himself, and his astounding fortune lands him on lists of the richest actors in the world year after year, regardless of whether or not he has a new project.
Today, in the midst of a heated custody and child support brawl with ex Angelina Jolie, more people are turning eyes to his wallet than ever before, wondering more about the finances court documents are referencing. And as it turns out, Pitt's net worth is almost a solid $100 million more than Jolie's (which is substantial).
According to The Richest, Pitt's net worth is a staggering $240 million. It's almost impossible to even comprehend a number that absurdly large, which is why thinking of it in seconds can help.
A million seconds is about 11 and a half days. 240 million seconds is 7 and a half years.
That basically means that Pitt has amassed enough cash to have earned a dollar a second for almost a decade, no exceptions. And it's presumably only going to continue growing as he continues to work.
Not bad for an Oklahoma native who moved to Los Angeles without any connections.