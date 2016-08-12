Brad Pitt Looks Younger (and More Handsome) Than Ever in First Allied Trailer

Gone is Brad Pitt's gray scruff and trusty fedora.

The first teaser trailer for the actor's upcoming film Allied dropped today, and the 52-year-old looks younger (and more handsome) than ever. The father of six stars alongside the talented and always beautiful Marion Cotillard in the romantic World War II thriller, which tells the story of intelligence officer Max Vatan (Pitt) who encounters French Resistance fighter Marianne Beausejour (Cotillard) in North Africa while taking place in a deadly mission in 1942 behind enemy lines. The pair is forced into a pretend marriage that eventually develops into real love, but not without its complications. The duo is later later reunited in London, but their relationship is threatened by the secrets of their past and the extreme pressures of the war.

Aside from Pitt and Cotillard, the movie's cast also includes Lizzy Caplan, Matthew Goode, Raffey Cassidy, Charlotte Hope, and Jared Harris.

Watch Allied in theaters everywhere Nov. 23.