Brad Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt Have a Fun Father-Son Outing at the MotoGP British Grand Prix 

Brad Pitt and his 7-year-old son, Knox, had a fun day at the races yesterday in England. The father-son duo headed to the MotoGP British Grand Prix, where they watched some of the world's best motorcyclists compete at the Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire.

Pitt, who is a known motorcycle enthusiast, attended the event not only to share his passion with his look-alike son but also to promote Hitting the Apex, a MotoGP documentary he narrated about the six fastest racers in the world.

Clearly knowledgable about the world of racing, Pitt was spotted on several occasions enthusiastically chatting to Knox throughout the event. After the competition, Pitt and Knox mingled and took photos with some of the racers, including Valentino Rossi (above). Pitt is one cool dad! Watch the trailer for Hitting the Apex here:

RELATED: Brad Pitt Has a New Tattoo That References Angelina Jolie and the Kids