Hold Up, Brad Pitt Just Attended Ex Jennifer Aniston's 50th Birthday Party

On Saturday, Jennifer Aniston celebrated the big 5-0 at Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles with her famous friends in tow. Like last year's bash, the guest list was more star-studded than award show with attendees, including Demi Moore, Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kate Hudson — just to name a few.

However, one guest at the party was a total surprise: Jen's ex-husband Brad Pitt. It's not clear as to whether Aniston invited Pitt to her milestone celebration or not, but according to People, he was spotted outside the venue.

Pitt and Aniston were married from 2000 to 2005, and remained amicable over the years, but a source tells People that the pair weren't close by any stretch of the imagination.

Image zoom Evan Agostini/Getty Images

“They aren’t in regular contact, beyond an occasional text back and forth to wish each other the best when there’s been a new project or big event,” explained the insider, adding that they had "been over each other for longer than they were ever together.”

While Brad and Jennifer are now both single — Jen split from Justin Theroux last year, while Brad and Angelina Jolie called it quits in September 2016 — we shouldn't get too excited about a potential reunion between the famous exes.

Back in September, it was reported by People that Jennifer wasn't looking for a relationship any time soon. "She isn’t concerned about dating. She is happy to focus on work,” an insider told the publication.

Just file this one under the weirdest star sightings we've witnessed in 2019.