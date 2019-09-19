Brad Pitt Was Flummoxed by the Internet's Reaction to His GQ Photoshoot

Brad Pitt isn't quite sure of what to make of the internet's collective thirst for him.

After his GQ photoshoot and interview went viral, Pitt was asked about some of the comments people made about it when he appeared on the red carpet on Wednesday for the premiere of his movie, Ad Astra.

When Entertainment Tonight asked for his reaction to "breaking the internet," the actor said, "I don't know what that means."

He was then shown a few fan reactions from Twitter, one of which read, "55 looks good on him. Lordt!"

"What is 'lordt?'" he asked, laughing. After being told by ET that it roughly translates to "Oh, lord. He's looking fly!" Pitt quipped, "I am so unsavvy with the ol' internet. But great, good, good fun!"

Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty Images

After the GQ interview and photoshoot was released on Monday, the actor's name began trending on Twitter.

A behind-the-scenes look at Brad Pitt's GQ cover shoot https://t.co/0G2krWolIe pic.twitter.com/BNsQ595nSm — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) September 16, 2019

Happy Monday to Brad Pitt and his GQ photographer. 55 looks good on him. Lordt. pic.twitter.com/2HxbdelGIv — Naja (@Nis4Naja) September 16, 2019

Bro what these GQ pics of Brad Pitt are ruining my day he’s so hot pic.twitter.com/fxW338j0Hb — Kayla (@kaylaf0_) September 16, 2019

brad pitt for gq make my ovaries explode. pic.twitter.com/QI488YCdR4 — gab ♡ (@imnikkiheat) September 16, 2019

RELATED: Brad Pitt Joined Alcoholics Anonymous Following His Split from Angelina Jolie

Once a sex symbol, always a sex symbol.