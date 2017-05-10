Brad Pitt Manages to Make a Simple White Tee HOT While Leaving His Art Studio

Coleman-Rayner
Kelsey Glein
May 10, 2017 @ 7:15 pm

Who knew a T-shirt could look this good?

Brad Pitt was spotted leaving his art studio in Los Angeles on Tuesday, and the 53-year-old star was hot, hot, hot. During the outing, he showed off his rugged good looks in a simple white tee, distressed denim jeans, dark sunglasses, and brown suede boots. The short-sleeve top revealed just a glimpse of Pitt's new motorcycle tattoo, which is inked on his left bicep.

VIDEO: Brad Pitt Makes His First Red Carpet Appeareance Post-Angelina Jolie Split

 

And as for the handsome actor's newfound artistic interests? They're definitely helping him cope. "I've been going to a friend's sculpting studio, spending a lot of time over there," he said in a recent GQ Style interview. "I'm making everything. I'm working with clay, plaster, rebar, wood. Just trying to learn the materials... I find vernacular in what you can make, rather than giving a speech. I find voice there, that I need."

RELATED: Brad Pitt Reveals Breakup Playlist Includes Marvin Gaye and Frank Ocean

We'd make art with him any day.

