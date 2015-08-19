Brad Pitt Has Built 100 Homes for Katrina Victims in New Orleans

Ten years have passed since hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans, but Brad Pitt and his nonprofit are still working to restore the communities. They've built more than 100 homes for the victims and unveiled a new high-tech mini house design. [NOLA]

1. As the first openly transgender staff member at the White House, Raffi Freedman-Gurspan has made history. [New York Times]

2. The new trailer for Matt Damon's The Martian is out of this world. Watch it here. [YouTube]

3. The success of Straight Outta Compton has everyone talking, including The Muppets who decided to cover N.W.A.'s "Express Yourself." [Time]

4. After losing his "best bud," Chad Michael Murray writes an emotional tribute to his deceased dog. [MTV]

5. The upcoming Miss America Pageant has teamed up with Sheri Hill to design gowns for the contestants. [Hollywood Reporter]