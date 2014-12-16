Brad Pitt Holds Down the Fort at the Unbroken Premiere for Chicken Pox-Stricken Angelina Jolie

It's Brad the Dad to the rescue! With Mom Angelina Jolie home with the chicken pox during the big premiere week for her new film Unbroken, Brad Pitt is pulling double duty as both a parent to their six kids and doting husband. But, hey, if we can't have Jolie, Pitt and three of their adorable children—Pax, 11, Shiloh, 8, and Maddox, 13, (pictured above, in matching suits!)—are a pretty good substitute. Pitt's parents Jane and William also attended the event.

Jolie recorded a video last Friday to explain her absences from promotional events for the upcoming movie, which she directed. "I just want to be clear and honest about why I will be missing the Unbroken events in the next few days," she said in the clip. "I found out last night that I have chicken pox. I will be home, itching, and missing everyone. I can't believe it cause this film means so much to me … I just can't believe it, but such is life. There it is."

Pitt's stepping up to the plate did not go unnoticed. Cynthia Garris, the daughter of Louis Zamperini, the World War II veteran and prisoner of war survivor on whom the movie is based, said that "with Brad, his parents, and the kids here, [Jolie is] covered."

Though it has been a particularly tough week for her, 2014 has been good to the actress: Jolie looks back on it as a year when Maddox became a teenager, she tied the knot with Pitt, and the children were healthy. Next up: Unbroken opens in theaters on Christmas Day.

