So, Is Brad Pitt Dating This Jewelry Designer or Not?

Another day, another Brad Pitt dating rumor …

On Wednesday, Us Weekly published a bold report claiming that the 55-year-old actor was dating 50-year-old holistic healer and jewelry designer Sat Hari Khalsa. On the cover of their most recent issue they went as far as to place the coverline “Yes, I’m in love again!” over an image of a smiling Pitt.

Us wrote that the Ad Astra star was attracted to Khalsa because she’s “very strong” and “has a beautiful mind.”

E! News countered the report soon after, revealing that an anonymous source had deemed the rumors “entirely false.”

Pitt and Khalsa were first spotted together at the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Annual Benefit Gala in L.A. last September. People debunked rumors before they had a chance to grow legs, revealing that the pair was “very close,” but not dating.

So what’s the truth? Who knows. Since splitting with Angelina Jolie in 2016, Pitt has been linked to both MIT professor Neri Oxman and actress Charlize Theron — rumors concerning each relationship have since been denied.

It's hard to fathom, but perhaps Pitt is really just enjoying some "me time" away from the glare of another high-profile relationship?