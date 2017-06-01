Brad Pitt Takes Late Friend Chris Cornell's Children to Universal Studios

Brad Pitt is a longtime friend of the late Soundgarden rocker Chris Cornell. Back in January, the actor introduced Cornell at a charity event, where he described the 52-year-old singer as “a very, very good friend of mine and someone I've known for quite a while, and I'm a huge fan of.”

And Brad isn’t the only friend in the family: His 12-year-old daughter, Zahara, reportedly attended Cornell’s daughter’s birthday party in 2010.

Despite the devastation surrounding the musician’s death, Pitt has been there to support the family throughout the ordeal. According to Entertainment Tonight, the actor recently took Cornell’s youngest children—Toni, 12, and Christopher, 11—on a trip to Universal Studios.

Paul Zimmerman/Getty

They reportedly visited Simpsons Land and tried Butterbeer at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. It goes without saying, a trip to Universal Studios doesn't diminish the pain of the loss, but the kind act speaks volumes. The actor dad seems like a true friend.