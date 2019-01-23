Are Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron an Item or What?  

Rumors were swirling that Hollywood heavy hitters Charlize Theron and Brad Pitt were maybe, possibly seeing each other. Sunday night saw headlines proclaiming the duo as Tinseltown's next big thing and that Pitt, one of the world's most eligible bachelors after his separation and ongoing divorce from Angelina Jolie, was ready to move on. But alas, sources told E! that it was all wishful thinking. As much as we wanted Theron and Pitt to be 2019's golden couple, the two aren't dating.

"They know each other, but it doesn't go beyond that," a source said. "They aren't dating and never were."

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The source continues, saying that both parties involved are "shaking their heads about where this story came from." The story stems from the fact that the two were working together on an ad for watch brand Breitling. People (https://people.com/movies/brad-pitt-charlize-theron-met-6-months-ago-spe...) reported that the two "spent some time" together after the occasion, but added that nothing else really materialized.

To make things even more outrageous, multiple outlets reported that Charlize's ex, Sean Penn, was the one to set the two up. "The idea that Sean Penn introduced them couldn't be further from the truth," the source added.