Happy 2-Year Wedding Anniversary, Brad and Angelina! See Their Best Couple Photos

Ah, Brangelina. It melts our hearts to say that today marks Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's two-year wedding anniversary. And, believe it or not, it’s also been a whole 11 years since they went public as a couple back in April of 2005—how time flies.

While both Pitt and Jolie have always been, well, completely gorgeous on their own, the dynamic duo is even more impressive as a pair, whether they are walking the red carpet or performing charity work. But nowadays, they don’t get a whole lot of alone time, as they have six children together at home. Maddox, 15; Pax, 12; Zahara, 11; Shiloh, 10; Knox, 8; and Vivienne, 8, round out the Jolie-Pitt brood.

And so, to pay tribute to one of Hollywood’s favorite couples, we’ve rounded up our favorite stylish Brangelina moments from the past 10 years. Click through our gallery to relive every swoon-worthy moment, and watch even more in the video below.

Congrats to the happy couple!