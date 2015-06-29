Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Have a Royal Tea Party With Prince William and Princess Kate—But Where Was George?

Hollywood royalty met British royalty on Friday when Angelina Jolie Pitt and husband Brad Pitt joined Prince William and wife Princess Kate for tea, a Kensington Palace spokesperson confirms to PEOPLE.

The star couple visited the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace in London on Friday afternoon, where they discussed their shared interest in "illegal wildlife trade," the spokesperson said.

Jolie Pitt, who serves as a special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) was in London with Pitt, 51, and their children, for a luncheon at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office.

Although the Jolie-Pitt family were all in the British city during the special visit, only the actor and actress attended the royal tea. Kate, 33, and William's son Prince George also missed out on meeting the award-winning couple.

It was just over a year ago that Jolie Pitt, 40, was made an honorary dame by William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The official title, Dame Commander of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George, was awarded for the actress's extensive service to U.K. foreign policy.

The star later had a private audience with the Queen in October.

The London trip comes just a week after the renowned humanitarian toured refugee camps in southeastern Turkey with daughter Shiloh, 9.

"This is a central problem. We cannot pick and choose which human rights violations we will and won't tolerate," Jolie Pitt said while meeting the Syrian refugees.

—Reporting by Simon Perry

