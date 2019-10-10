Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Reportedly Asked for More Time for Their Divorce Proceedings

Three years after their split, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are legally single, but their divorce settlement hasn't been finalized just yet. According to documents obtained by The Blast, the former couple is asking for more time to figure out how to split their multi-million dollar fortunes.

Per the outlet, one of the "sticking points" in the negotiations is figuring out what to do about Chateau Miraval, their French estate and winery. The Blast also reported that Pitt filed documents asking for the court to allow the ongoing discussions to move forward using a private judge, which the L.A. County courts will allow so long as Pitt and Jolie pay for the judge's time themselves.

The outlet reported that "talks are going smoothly," and will continue privately as they work towards a settlement.

Pitt and Jolie split up in 2016, but have been negotiating disagreements over custody of their six children as well as child support payments. In April, they were granted legal single status through a bifurcated judgment.

Pitt recently discussed joining Alcoholics Anonymous after the breakup, telling New York Times in an interview published last month that he spent a year-and-a-half in the program. "I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privileges," he said.

RELATED: Angelina Jolie Says She Lost Herself During Divorce from Brad Pitt

Jolie, meanwhile, said in an interview with Madame Figaro earlier this week that she lost herself during the divorce, telling the outlet, "I’d become smaller, insignificant, even if I didn’t show it. I was profoundly, deeply sad, I was hurt. On the other hand, it was interesting to tap into this humility and sense of insignificance. In the end, that’s human."

As complicated as divorce proceedings have been, a source told ET back in April that the actors are on much better terms these days.

"While they don't agree about everything, they rarely argue now," the source said. "Brad and Angelina are now at a point where they can discuss their children's plans calmly."