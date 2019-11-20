Um, Are Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat Dating?

In a twist foreseen by absolutely no one, debonair actor, producer, and ex-husband to the stars, Brad Pitt, 55, has been spending time with everyone’s favorite cousin, Arrested Development and Search Party actress Alia Shawkat, 30.

In fact, it’s so unexpected that Pitt and Shawkat have been hanging out publicly for actual months, and we only just now took stock of the relationship.

In September, they were spotted seeing a play together in Los Angeles. In October, they attended (and posed for a selfie following) a performance of Mike Birbiglia’s The New One.

And, the crème de la crème, the pair was spotted (and photographed) at an L.A. art gallery over the weekend.

As any Brad Pitt outing with any woman of any age or profession prompts, we are obligated to ask, are they dating?? Twitter is torn:

Alia Shawkat and Brad Pitt are probably not dating but they also could totally be dating and I’m freaking out. — Winifred (@winifredtbh) November 19, 2019

I know I talk shit about old Hollywood men dating really young women but umm I love both Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat so if they really are dating... pic.twitter.com/BW7DKGVAez — Rachel (@raetheforce) November 19, 2019

people being like 'oh i hope brad pitt and Alia Shawkat are dating' and i'm over here like... he is 25 years older than her please... stop... — laura 🍂 (@Lauranicus) November 20, 2019

An anonymous source told People that Pitt and Shawkat are “absolutely just friends.” Granted, so were Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber, until they started making out in public.

There’s really only one thing we know for certain, and that’s there’s always money in the banana stand.