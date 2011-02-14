Brad Goreski's FW Moment of the Day: Victoria Beckham's Runway Show

InStyle Staff
Feb 14, 2011 @ 11:28 am

Stylist and Rachel Zoe Project alum Brad Goreski is attending New York Fashion Week right now, and he’s telling InStyle his favorite things! See his pick from today below!

"I loved hearing Victoria Beckham describe her collection as it walked the runway. You can see Victoria with the ponytail to the left (inset). The collection was gorgeous. I loved the skull caps. It was the perfect way to spend Sunday morning!"

— Brad Goreski

MORE BRAD MOMENTS:Day 1: Kate Spade’s Nerd Glasses NecklaceDay 2: Chic Street StyleDay 3: Jill Stuart's Energetic Collection

