Brad Goreski's FW Moment of the Day: Jill Stuart's Energetic Collection

InStyle Staff
Feb 12, 2011 @ 10:39 pm

Stylist and Rachel Zoe Project alum Brad Goreski is attending New York Fashion Week right now, and he’s telling InStyle his favorite things! See his pick from today below!

"The Jill Stuart show on Saturday was on of my faves. I loved the palette, the chic footwear, and the energy in the collection. Not to mention, Jill is one of the nicest people in the business. I can't wait to work with this collection."

— Brad Goreski

