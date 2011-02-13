Brad Goreski's FW Moment of the Day: Jill Stuart's Energetic Collection

Stylist and Rachel Zoe Project alum Brad Goreski is attending New York Fashion Week right now, and he’s telling InStyle his favorite things! See his pick from today below!

"The Jill Stuart show on Saturday was on of my faves. I loved the palette, the chic footwear, and the energy in the collection. Not to mention, Jill is one of the nicest people in the business. I can't wait to work with this collection."

— Brad Goreski

MORE BRAD MOMENTS:• Day 1: Kate Spade’s Nerd Glasses Necklace• Day 2: Chic Street Style