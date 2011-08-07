Brad Goreski Scored a Book Deal!

Brad Goreski has a new title to add to his resume—published author! His upcoming book, Born to be Brad: Life and Style Lessons from the Front Lines of Fashion, will cover Goreski's journey through the ranks of the fashion industry, from his first internship, to his work with Rachel Zoe, to his latest solo venture styling celebrities. The stylist's literary debut and Bravo TV show, It's a Brad Brad World, will both launch on the same day next year. Tell us, will you pick up Brad's book?

