Brad Goreski’s FW Moment of the Day: Vanessa Hudgens at Marc Jacobs!

Stylist and Rachel Zoe Project alum Brad Goreski is attending New York Fashion Week right now, and he’s telling InStyle his favorite things! See his pick from today below!

"Heading backstage to see Marc Jacobs, I ran into the lovely Vanessa Hudgens! She looked fantastic in a Marc Jacobs spring 2011 trench and even wished me a Happy Valentine's Day. Be still my heart!"

— Brad Goreski

