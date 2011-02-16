Brad Goreski’s FW Moment of the Day: Rodarte's Sideswept Hair

Stylist and Rachel Zoe Project alum Brad Goreski is attending New York Fashion Week right now, and he’s telling InStyle his favorite things! Check out his pick and photo (inset) from today below!

"My favorite beauty look so far is from the Rodarte show. The sideswept hair and the brownish lip were really working for me. Prairie chic!"

— Brad Goreski

MORE BRAD MOMENTS:• Day 1: Kate Spade’s Nerd Glasses Necklace• Day 2: Chic Street Style• Day 3: Jill Stuart’s Energetic Collection• Day 4: Victoria Beckham’s Runway Show• Day 5: Vanessa Hudgens at Marc Jacobs