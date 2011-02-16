Brad Goreski’s FW Moment of the Day: Rodarte's Sideswept Hair

Feb 16, 2011 @ 5:01 pm

Stylist and Rachel Zoe Project alum Brad Goreski is attending New York Fashion Week right now, and he’s telling InStyle his favorite things! Check out his pick and photo (inset) from today below!

"My favorite beauty look so far is from the Rodarte show. The sideswept hair and the brownish lip were really working for me. Prairie chic!"

— Brad Goreski

MORE BRAD MOMENTS:Day 1: Kate Spade’s Nerd Glasses NecklaceDay 2: Chic Street StyleDay 3: Jill Stuart’s Energetic CollectionDay 4: Victoria Beckham’s Runway ShowDay 5: Vanessa Hudgens at Marc Jacobs

