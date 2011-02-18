Brad Goreski’s FW Moment of the Day: Marchesa's Footwear

Stylist and Rachel Zoe Project alum Brad Goreski is attending New York Fashion Week right now, and he’s telling InStyle his favorite things! Check out his pick below!

"Aside from the stunning gowns at Marchesa, I became obsessed with the pin-thin heels and lace socks the girls wore. Dreamy!"

— Brad Goreski

