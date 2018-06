Stylist and Rachel Zoe Project alum Brad Goreski is attending New York Fashion Week right now, and he’s telling InStyle his favorite things! See his pick from today below!

"Nicole was standing in front of me in line at Starbucks this morning. I love everything about her look—the military cape, chunky scarf, skinny jean and boots. Her hair and makeup are flawless. Effortless and chic!"

— Brad Goreski

