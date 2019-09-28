Gwyneth Paltrow's Husband Brad Falchuk Points Out Her "Flaws" in Instagram Birthday Tribute

Gwyneth Paltrow recently celebrated her 47th birthday, and her husband, Brad Falchuk, honored his wife's milestone with an unconventional tribute that pointed out the actress's "flaws."

Posting a makeup-free snapshot of the Goop founder, Falchuk wrote a lengthy caption that expressed his unconditional love for Gwyneth, including her imperfections. "Today is Gwyneth’s birthday so I’m just going to say it — she’s the greatest human being ever. She’s not perfect — her sense of humor can be a little on the dirty side, she gets very angry at other drivers, isn’t that cheery before her first cup of coffee, considers dehydration to be a character flaw and improperly seasoned food hurts her feelings," he hilariously wrote.

Falchuk continued to gush: "Even with all of these imperfections, her gifts elevate her — blue eyes that see the best in the people she loves and a tireless drive to make sure they see it too. Soft, hard working hands that she uses to make the most delicious pancakes and make you feel at home with the slightest touch. Extreme curiosity and even more extreme bravery to share that curiosity and the places it takes her with the world."

"She’s a relentless mother and step mother, the BEST wife, all of her friends know she’s their champion and no one wears clothes as well as she does. She’s endlessly fascinating, succeeds at everything she does and drinks whiskey and eats fried food yet still manages to look like that. Happy birthday, Love. I know I’m not the only person to say, thank God you were born. I love you," he concluded his love note.

Paltrow seemingly approved of Falchuk calling out her weaknesses to all of social media, commenting: "Dead. I love you @bradfalchuk."

Meanwhile, pal Kate Hudson piled on, adding another so-called flaw of Gwyneth's. "You did forget to mention that she drives like a maniac AS she’s getting angry at other drivers," the actress wrote alongside a cry-laughing emoji.

Never has Gwyneth appeared more relatable.