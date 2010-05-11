Brad & Angie's $10,000 Charitable Cufflinks
Credit: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage; Courtesy of Asprey
Just in time for Father's Day, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have added a pair of gorgeous 18-karat white gold cufflinks to their Protector collection for Asprey. Keeping with the serpent theme seen in their previous designs, the cufflinks—the first men's piece in the couple's limited-edition collection—boast a snake body encrusted with pave black diamonds and emeralds as eyes. The price tag? A whopping $10,000, with 100% of the net proceeds going towards Education Partnership for Children of Conflict, a charity that Jolie co-founded. Talk about a Father's Day gift for the man who has it all! Call (212) 688-1811 to order.