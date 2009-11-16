Brad and Angelina's Newest Collaboration

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are lending their exquisite tastes to a capsule jewelry collection for Asprey. The line of serpent-inspired gold and silver baubles is called The Protector and includes everything from baby gifts to diamond rings and pendants for women to men's cuff links and dress studs. The collection will be available at Asprey boutiques later in the week. Prices start at $525 for a silver baby spoon and net proceeds will benefit Jolie's charity Education Partnership for Children of Conflict.

