This Twitter Thread About the Cost of a Bra Is the Purest Corner of the Internet

It all began on Wednesday when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was dragged by The Washington Times for spending over $300 at a hair salon. Many were quick to note that, uh, that's what it costs for cut and color ... The conclusion: men (generally) don't really understand the cost of women's hair maintenance.

Bouncing off the backlash, author Linda Holmes tweeted a simple proposal to everyone out there who’s never purchased a bra (i.e. men): “What do you think a midrange bra costs?”

I'm actually curious: If you're a person who's never purchased bras for yourself or others, what do you think a midrange bra costs? (Without Googling or price checking.) https://t.co/Xr1wx9d7v5 — Linda Holmes (@lindaholmes) October 11, 2019

For the bra-wearing/purchasing set, the answer isn’t difficult to grasp, though there isn’t a concrete standard of “midrange bra” pricing. Suffice to say, bras are expensive — especially comfortable ones.

Unsurprisingly, the thread ensnared many men whose knowledge of the lingerie economy was laughable. One of the most popular responses came from a user who guessed “15-20 bucks,” but upon further reflection thought “that sounds a bit expensive, so I hope it’s closer to 5-10.”

My guess is around 15-20 bucks, but that sounds a bit expensive, so I hope it’s closer to 5-10. — Star🎃Witch (@GuyWhoPaints) October 11, 2019

The internet had fun with that one.

I'M SOBBING this sweet summer child pic.twitter.com/ABL5NsJ6t6 — Sarah Hollowell 🦝 (@sarahhollowell) October 11, 2019

[laughs in double D] — Jen (@fordtippex) October 11, 2019

*chortles in double H* — 🈳🏳️‍🌈💗💜💙 (@cytherea) October 11, 2019

*guffaws in G* — Psych Y. R. Mind (@ABC123TLC) October 11, 2019

*rolling on the floor in F* — Busted Babe (@busted_babe) October 11, 2019

But the bra-buying novice in question soon learned the truth and joined the ranks of the initiated.

Others were similarly off the mark (but willing to learn).

Okay, I'm a gay man and thus have little practical experience with women's bodies so I feel like I'm uniquely qualified to make an uninformed wild guess here for science, so ... around $30?



Feel free to slap me upside the head; my male privilege is real, and it's spectacular. pic.twitter.com/WAysx6vxih — Daniel Montgomery (@dan_something) October 11, 2019

Makeshift Price Is Right games were instigated.

My husband guessed $18 and then said a pedicure is $25 “because that must cost more than a bra” so now we’re playing personal care Price is Right. — Lauren (@Lolo813) October 11, 2019

Relationships were formed; heroes born.

Steve knows what’s up hey Steve let’s go out — 🐊 Rose From The Grave (@heyyoukid415) October 11, 2019

Steve is a hero — Kaitlin (@Katie_Shakes) October 11, 2019

We all learned a lot.

I was thinking about this a fair bit today, as you can imagine. The expenses for a woman is SIGNIFICANTLY more than for a man, especially when you consider the imbalance in pay. I REALLY don’t know how you do it. — Sean Robbins (@SeanRobbins13) October 11, 2019

This may just go down as the most constructive and amicable Twitter thread in the platform’s history.