The Boys Love New York Fashion Week, Too

There has been no shortage of dapper gentlemen sitting front row at New York Fashion Week, and Matt Damon wasn't the only one we spotted. German model Johannes Huebl (and partner to Olivia Palermo) flashed his baby blues at the Tibi show, Twilight star Peter Facinelli went to the Nautica show, and Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco swapped in his quarterback cleats for dress shoes to watch the Tommy Hilfiger menswear show. Swoon!

