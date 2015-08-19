What We Can Learn from #BoysInMakeup

Who says only girls can look flawless? That's the thought process behind #BoysinMakeup, a new Instagram movement that's slowly taking over the social media sphere. The goal? To alter longstanding cultural ideals of beauty. With gorgeous snaps featuring bold lashes, nude lips, and pro contouring, male makeup gurus are showcasing themselves to the world along with an important message: Anyone can look and feel gorgeous. Below, we asked five for their must-have products. Get ready for your close-up, boys!

Manny Gutierrez

mannymua733/Instagram, Courtesy

For a dewy glow, spritz on MAC's Prep + Prime Fix+ ($22; maccosmetics.com). It'll sooth your skin and keep your makeup looking fresh all day long.

Gino Baileau

ginobaileau/Instagram, Courtesy

To vamp up your cheekbones for your next selfie, try contouring with Chanel's gel-based bronzer ($48; chanel.com) for a clean, striking finish.

Patrick Starr

patrickstarrr/Instagram, Courtesy

Step up your lash game with Lilly Ghalichi's stackable false eyelashes ($9; lillylashes.com). Using real human hair, they almost look like the real thing. (Almost.) Also, they're reusable, so it's a sound investment.

Randy Silva

yesitsrandy/Instagram, Courtesy

If you want plump lips à la Kylie Jenner, prep them with an eco-friendly exfoliator like this bubble gum lip scrub from Lush ($10; lushusa.com). Made with a mix of fair trade sugar and moisturizing jojoba oil, it leaves your lips feeling soft as a baby's bottom.

Peter Pratts

peterpratts/Instagram, Courtesy

For an easy-to-apply foundation with maximum coverage, look no further than Nars's weightless foundation ($48; sephora.com). Not only is it oil-free—it blends effortlessly with just one drop, and lasts for up to 16 hours!

