Celebrate National Root Beer Float Day with a Boozy Beverage

You're never too old for a root beer float, and as temps across the country reach record highs, there's no better way to cool down than with a refreshing, fizzy drink—and an alcoholic one at that.

In honor of National Root Beer Float Day today, Aug. 6, we reached out to Yael Vengroff, beverage director of The Spare Room, the elegant, old-timey cocktail lounge located on the mezzanine level of the historic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, for this boozy iteration of the beloved classic. Made from bourbon, root beer, and chocolate milk, it's "the perfect happy hour treat," Vengroff tells InStyle. Cheers to that. Read on for the recipe.

Courtesy

Sweet Georgia Brown Cocktail



Makes: 1 cocktail

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz Evan Williams Bourbon ($15; citywinecellar.com)

1/2 oz Ancho Reyes Chili Liqueur ($35; liquorama.com)

1/2 oz St. George NOLA Coffee Liqueur ($33; klwines.com)

4 tbsp chocolate powder

4 oz half-and-half creamer

1 oz Dad's Root Beer ($12; soda-emporium.com)

1 Oreo cookie ($3; amazon.com)

Directions

1. To make chocolate milk, blend chocolate powder with half-and-half until fully dissolved.

2. Add coffee liqueur and chili liqueur. Stir until smooth.

3. Top with root beer.

4. Garnish with an Oreo Cookie.

