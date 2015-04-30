Weeknight Cooking: Roasted Ginger Salmon with Pomegranate Olive Mint Salsa

Meet your new favorite condiment. Loaded with pomegranate seeds and mint, a spoonful of this jewel-like salsa adds sparkle and flavor to a piece of fish. And when it comes to health benefits, these bright seeds "make everything look like Christmas," says nutrition braniac Rebecca Katz, author of The Healthy Mind Cookbook. Packed with vitamin C, "pomegranates are one of the fruits with the highest content of antioxidants, which help protect cells from damage and possibly even lower inflammation in the body," notes Katz. She likes to keep a stash of pomegranate seeds in the freezer so they're ready to use anytime.

Roasted Ginger Salmon With Pomegranate Olive Mint Salsa

Serves 4 / Active time: 40 minutes / Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

½ cup freshly squeezed orange juice2 tbsp freshly squeezed lime juice2 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juiceZest of 1 orangeZest of 1 lemon1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil½ tsp finely minced fresh gingerPinch of cayenne pepper4 (6 oz.) salmon fillets, pinbones removedSea salt1 tsp Dijon mustard1 cup pomegranate olive mint salsa (recipe follows)

Directions

1. In a small bowl, whisk together citrus juices and zests, olive oil, ginger, and cayenne.

2. Place salmon in a baking dish; season each piece with a pinch of salt. Pour half of the marinade over the salmon; turn to coat well. Cover baking dish and marinate in the refrigerator for 20 minutes.

3. Preheat oven to 400°F.

4. Remove salmon from the refrigerator, uncover, and add 2 tbsp of water to the dish. Bake for 10--15 minutes, until tender and opaque and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of the fillet registers 120°F.

5. While salmon is cooking, combine reserved marinade and mustard in a small saucepan over medium heat; simmer to reduce liquid by half. Pour over fillets. Spoon ¼ cup of the salsa over each fillet; serve immediately.

Pomegranate Olive Mint Salsa

Ingredients

1 cup finely chopped flat-leaf parsley¼ cup finely chopped mint½ cup kalamata or green olives, chopped½ cup finely chopped fennel¼ cup pomegranate seeds¼ cup chopped walnuts, toasted2 scallions, minced1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil2 tsp freshly squeezed lemon juice, plus more to taste½ tsp freshly ground black pepperPinch of sea salt

Directions

1. Put all ingredients in a small bowl; stir gently to combine. Cover and let sit at room temperature for 15 minutes before serving.

2. Taste; you may want to add another squeeze of lemon or a pinch of salt.