BOOK FLASH: Simple Skin Beauty by Dr. Ellen Marmur

Want skin like Anne Hathaway and Kerry Washington? Get on track with easy tips from dermatologist Ellen Marmur's new book Simple Skin Beauty.Wear Sunscreen: It keeps your collagen young, and packs your skin tight so the pores stay tiny.Exfoliate: Choose physical ones with a gritty texture or chemical formulas with glycolic acid—they both work to release dead skin and give a radiant glow.Moisturize: This one may seem like a no-brainer, but lotions or creams after the shower and before bed are key components for preserving pretty skin.

Pick up a copy today for more of Marmur's doctor approved tips.