BOOK FLASH: Simple Skin Beauty by Dr. Ellen Marmur

Hannah Morrill
Oct 02, 2009 @ 3:15 pm

Want skin like Anne Hathaway and Kerry Washington? Get on track with easy tips from dermatologist Ellen Marmur's new book Simple Skin Beauty.Wear Sunscreen: It keeps your collagen young, and packs your skin tight so the pores stay tiny.Exfoliate: Choose physical ones with a gritty texture or chemical formulas with glycolic acid—they both work to release dead skin and give a radiant glow.Moisturize: This one may seem like a no-brainer, but lotions or creams after the shower and before bed are key components for preserving pretty skin.

Pick up a copy today for more of Marmur's doctor approved tips.

