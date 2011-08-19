Book Club to Big Screen: Our Favorite Adaptations!

Anne Hathaway is the latest celeb to sign up for a big screen take on a book club must-read—she plays Emma in One Day (in theaters today!), adapted from the bestselling novel by David Nicholls. Which other leading ladies had to live up to reader expectations? We've rounded up our favorite films based on chart-topping books, including The Help, Water for Elephants, The Twilight Saga, and more. See some of our favorite recent adaptations in the gallery.

