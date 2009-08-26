Book To Buy: Who What Wear: Celebrity and Runway Style For Real Life

If the title isn't convincing enough, how about 60 pages of inspirational photographs and style tips from former fashion editors and co-founders of WhoWhatWear.com, Hillary Kerr and Katherine Power? Style-setter Rachel Bilson is a fan of the site: "It does a great job of compiling the newest trends. And the founders have an eye for inspiring clothing combinations," she says in September's InStyle. We check the site daily and can't wait to have a textbook version of the priceless fashion advice. The book is sold exclusively on shopbop.com.