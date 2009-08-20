Book To Buy: Mrs. O: The Face of Fashion Democracy

Your coffee table needs a refresh and whose better face to feature than one of Forbes Most Powerful Women (topping Oprah by only a hair)— Michelle Obama. Mrs. O: The Face of Fashion Democracy by Mary Tomer offers an in-depth look into the evolution of the First Lady's style and is chock full of original photographs, expert interviews and a final chapter featuring quotes from her biggest fans—you. The book hits stores in late October but is available for pre-order on amazon.com now.