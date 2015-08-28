Bones Taps Betty White as New Squintern

Forget Hot in Cleveland—how about Hot at the Jeffersonian?

Betty White is set to guest star on Bones as the team’s newest squintern, EW has confirmed. White will play Dr. Beth Mayer, whose half century of experience might make her the only forensic anthropologist more qualified than Brennan (Emily Deschanel). TVLine reports that Mayer is called in to assist on a murder with ties to fantasy football—which she also happens to know a lot about. Could Mayer challenge Booth (David Boreanaz) as much as Brennan?

RELATED: Bones Enlists Kim Raver for Season 11

The legendary actress is the latest surprise Fox’s long-running procedural has unveiled for its 11th season, which will also feature a crossover with Sleepy Hollow.

White shared the news on Twitter.

Wanted to let you know first that I will be joining the @BONESonFOX family for an upcoming episode this fall! #Bones — Betty White (@BettyMWhite) August 27, 2015

RELATED: Fox Reveals Bones, Sleepy Hollow Crossover Details (and Why They Did It)