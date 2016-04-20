Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne's Son Shows Off His Love of Football in New 'Gram

We already know that Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne's newborn son is a country music fan, but it looks like the little guy also has a love for sports.

The Vinyl star took to Instagram today to share a picture of the couple's 2-month-old son Rocco, and it looks like he's ready to hit the football field. In the photo, the baby is wearing a green and white New York Jets jersey featuring his name and the number one—too cute. But even more adorable? The fuzzy duck he's holding baring the team's logo. "Thanks to my favorite team @nyjets for gearing up their newest fan!" Cannavale captioned the snap.

But this isn't the first time the proud father has posted photos of his little guy. Yesterday, Cannavale shared a 'gram of Rocco wearing a hilarious Dolly Parton onesie.