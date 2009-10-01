Bobbi Brown's Chic Charity FEED Bag

If you loved the FEED bag craze of 2007 as much as we did, we have good news: this month at Bloomingdale's Lauren Bush has partnered with Bobbi Brown on the FEED 10 Pouch—an adorable makeup bag stocked with Bobbi's all-time favorite glosses, Petal, Rose Sugar, and Aubergine. The best part? You can feel good about the purchase, since the sale of each pouch will provide ten woman with food through the United Nations World Food Program. Since supplies are limited, we're rushing to get ours now—and predicting we will see celebs using it as a clutch all fall long.