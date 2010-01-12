Bobbi Brown Launches Twitter Campaign

Cosmetics queen Bobbi Brown hits Twitter today for a press conference about her new Pretty Powerful multimedia campaign. Starting at 12:30pm EST, bloggers and Twitter followers can ask Brown questions and receive her answers in real-time. "There are so many ways to get information out there these days," Brown told WWD. The Pretty Powerful campaign, which includes 50 of Brown's friends, staffers and consumers, consists of video, photos, face charts and application tips for all complexions. Pretty Powerful launched today on her Web site. Follow Bobbi Brown on Twitter.